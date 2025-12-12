ZPMC Portal Cranes Enter South Korea: A New Benchmark For Global Expansion In High-End Manufacturing
|
ZPMC
/ Key word(s): Expansion/Contract
SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), a global provider of port equipment and engineered lifting solutions, recently delivered the first of three state-of-the-art portal cranes built for Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in South Korea. This initial delivery marks the first-ever entry of ZPMC's portal cranes into the South Korean market and represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing international expansion within the industrial equipment sector.
The newly installed crane features a 12-meter rail span and a 17-meter base, with a luffing range from 20 to 72 meters. It provides a rated lifting capacity of 60 tons within the 20 to 30-meter working range, supporting higher shipyard productivity and reliable operational performance.
The crane is integrated with several proprietary ZPMC technologies:
- Intelligent Crane Safety System: A comprehensive system featuring core anti-collision and anti-sway functions, introducing advanced automation-based safety controls for portal crane operations.
- Advanced Load Positioning System: Ensures horizontal load movement during luffing, optimizing energy efficiency and aligning with current shipyard sustainability objectives.
- Enhanced Operator Accessibility: As the first ZPMC export portal crane project to include an integrated elevator system, it improves operator access and demonstrates ZPMC's focus on user-centered design for customers worldwide.
The successful market entry of ZPMC's portal cranes in South Korea serves as a powerful testament to the technological sophistication and innovation capabilities of Chinese manufacturing in high-end port machinery. This milestone also supports broader opportunities for international partnerships across the heavy equipment and infrastructure sectors.
12.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2244896 12.12.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment