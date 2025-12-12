ZPMC / Key word(s): Expansion/Contract

ZPMC Portal Cranes Enter South Korea: A New Benchmark for Global Expansion in High-End Manufacturing

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC), a global provider of port equipment and engineered lifting solutions, recently delivered the first of three state-of-the-art portal cranes built for Hanwha Ocean's shipyard in South Korea. This initial delivery marks the first-ever entry of ZPMC's portal cranes into the South Korean market and represents a significant milestone in the company's ongoing international expansion within the industrial equipment sector.

The newly installed crane features a 12-meter rail span and a 17-meter base, with a luffing range from 20 to 72 meters. It provides a rated lifting capacity of 60 tons within the 20 to 30-meter working range, supporting higher shipyard productivity and reliable operational performance.

The crane is integrated with several proprietary ZPMC technologies:

- Intelligent Crane Safety System: A comprehensive system featuring core anti-collision and anti-sway functions, introducing advanced automation-based safety controls for portal crane operations.

- Advanced Load Positioning System: Ensures horizontal load movement during luffing, optimizing energy efficiency and aligning with current shipyard sustainability objectives.

- Enhanced Operator Accessibility: As the first ZPMC export portal crane project to include an integrated elevator system, it improves operator access and demonstrates ZPMC's focus on user-centered design for customers worldwide.

The successful market entry of ZPMC's portal cranes in South Korea serves as a powerful testament to the technological sophistication and innovation capabilities of Chinese manufacturing in high-end port machinery. This milestone also supports broader opportunities for international partnerships across the heavy equipment and infrastructure sectors.





