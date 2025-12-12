Textiles Ministry Outlines Key Schemes For Capacity Building & Global Market Expansion

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, answering a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to promoting the textile sector through a suite of schemes focused on infrastructure development, capacity enhancement, skill building, and global market expansion.

Supportive Schemes and Infrastructure Development

The Minister highlighted key initiatives, including the PM MITRA Parks Scheme for world-class integrated textile parks, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for MMF apparel, MMF fabrics and technical textiles, and the National Technical Textiles Mission focused on research, innovation, and skill development.

Other schemes include SAMARTH for sectoral skilling, Silk Samagra-2 for sericulture, the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS), and targeted support for handloom, handicrafts, and cluster development.

Market Expansion and Export Incentives

Regarding international market presence, Margherita noted that the Government has adopted a comprehensive market diversification strategy spanning 40 countries rather than establishing designated hubs.

The strategy involves outreach via Export Promotion Councils, industry delegations, and Indian Missions abroad.

Export support continues through schemes such as the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for apparel and made-ups and the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for other textiles, benefiting over 15,000 exporters in FY 2024–25.

