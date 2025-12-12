Globaltech Corp. (GLTK) Acquiring, Building, And Collaborating With Scalable Tech Platforms, Obtaining Interest In A Premium UK Footwear Brand



GlobalTech Corp. is a tech holding company focusing on companies and platforms across AI, big data, and the overall digital infrastructure

The company is committed to not only acquiring tech-centric assets with strong growth potential, but also helping them succeed with access to capital, better technology, and more

The GLTK portfolio spans a variety of industries, such as digital lending, e-commerce, HR, sports management, and others The company recently announced of a 51% interest in Moda in Pelle (“MIP”), a premium UK footwear brand

GlobalTech (OTC: GLTK), a technology holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling AI, big data, and digital infrastructure platforms, is committed to supporting high-potential assets and accelerating their growth through access to capital markets and emerging technologies.

This vision goes hand-in-hand with GLTK's mission to leverage the company's expertise and a strong network to invest in companies with high business potential and robust operations already in...

