Al-Nashama Advance To Arab Cup Semis After 10 Victory Over Iraq
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 12 (Petra)-- The Jordan national football team advanced to the semi-finals of the Arab Cup, currently taking place in Qatar, after defeating Iraq 1–0 on Friday in their quarter-final match at Education City Stadium in Doha.
Ali Al-Alwan scored the game's only goal from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.
The match saw an early setback for Jordan as striker Yazan Al-Naimat was forced off with an injury in the opening minutes, with Odeh Al-Fakhouri coming on as his replacement.
Despite the early blow, the Nashama delivered a strong performance throughout the match, backed by an impressive and passionate Jordanian crowd that filled the stands with energetic support.
Jordan's lineup included: Yazid Abu Layla, Abdullah Naseeb, Saad Al-Rousan, Hossam Abu Al-Dhahab (Ali Hijbi), Adham Al-Qurashi, Amer Jamous, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mahmoud Mardi (Rajai Ayed), Muhannad Abu Taha, Yazan Al-Naimat (Odeh Al-Fakhouri), and Ali Al-Alwan.
Jordan will face Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals to determine who moves on to the championship match.
Morocco and Saudi Arabia have already secured their places in the semi-finals, while the fourth and final spot will be decided later today in the clash between the UAE and Algeria.
