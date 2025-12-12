Severe Storm In Gaza Strip Leaves 11 Dead, 0Thers Injured

403
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A severe storm and low-pressure system hitting the Gaza Strip within the past 24 hours have caused the deaths of at least 11 people and left several others injured sources reported by Palestinian WAFA news agency said that five people were killed and others were injured after a house sheltering displaced families collapsed in the Beir al-Naaja area of the city of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza more people died after a large wall fell on tents housing displaced families in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City early today. Another Palestinian was killed yesterday when a wall collapsed in the Shati refugee camp, two children were injured after their tent collapsed in the Al-Amadi area, while freezing temperatures led to the death of an infant inside a displaced people's tent in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis yesterday defense teams reported that at least ten houses have collapsed in the past hours, including two in the Al-Karama and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods. Residents of the Darbieh family home in Sheikh Radwan were evacuated after its entrance collapsed, while the Al-Madhoun family was evacuated near Al-Karama roundabout in Gaza City low-pressure system also caused entire camps in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis to flood and inflicted damage on large areas in Al-Basa and Al-Baraka in Deir al-Balah, the central market in Al-Nuseirat, and the Yarmouk and Al-Mina areas in Gaza City.
