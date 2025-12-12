Moi Announces Launch Of Vehicle Number Plate Replacement Project
It aligns with international standards and supports modern technologies used in smart traffic systems project covers all categories of vehicle plates as part of an integrated development plan for the national plate numbering system.
The rollout of the new plates will with private vehicles adding a single letter (Q) to their plate numbers followed sequentially by the letters (T) and (R)The project will be implemented in several phases.
