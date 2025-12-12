Death Toll From Severe Weather In Gaza Rises To 13 In Less Than 24 Hours

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A wave of severe weather and extreme cold that has been hitting the Gaza Strip since yesterday has caused the deaths of 13 Palestinians in less than 24 hours, in addition to a series of widespread collapses in several areas. Civil defense teams are continuing search and rescue operations under the rubble.

Palestine's news agency (WAFA) quoted sources in the Civil Defense and ambulance services in Gaza as saying that six Palestinians died when a family home collapsed in the Bir Al-Na'ja area in the northern Gaza Strip. Two others died when a wall collapsed in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City this evening, and one person died yesterday after a wall collapsed in the Shati refugee camp.

The sources added that a child died yesterday due to the extreme cold in Khan Younis, while two other children died today as a result of the severe cold in Gaza City. A person also died when a residential building collapsed, and rescue teams are still searching for missing persons under the rubble.

Civil defense teams indicated that about 15 houses have collapsed so far in various parts of the sector, the latest of which was in the Al-Karama neighborhood and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood a short time ago, stressing that they are continuing to deal with the effects of the collapses and search for survivors in complex weather conditions.