EU Gives WFP 25M Euros To Promote Nutritious Diets

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union has provided 25 million euros to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to strengthen communities in Afghanistan and promote nutritious diets.

The European Union said in a statement that“this strategic support will strengthen communities and nutritious diets across Afghanistan.”

The statement said:“The European Union renews its long-standing commitment to the people of Afghanistan by providing 25 million euros through the World Food Programme (WFP). This strategic support will strengthen communities and nutritious diets across Afghanistan.”

European Union's Chargé d'Affaires in Afghanistan, Veronika Boskovic, said:“The European Union's new contribution to the World Food Programme demonstrates our continued commitment to the people of Afghanistan, especially women, children and vulnerable communities.”

She said they were also helping vulnerable rural communities to become more resilient to climate change in order to protect their lives and livelihoods from the long-term and devastating impacts of natural disasters and climate change.

John Elif, the World Food Programme's representative in Afghanistan, also welcomed the assistance.

ma