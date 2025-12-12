Singer Wins Retail Sector Award At BCCS 2025

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC has been recognized for its leadership in sustainable business practices, winning the Retail Sector Award at the Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards 2025. The accolade highlights the company's ongoing commitment to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Singer Sri Lanka CEO Mahesh Wijewardene said,“This award reaffirms our unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible business. Our focus is on creating long-term value for our customers, communities, and environment, and this recognition motivates us to continue driving positive change across the country.”

Singer has made significant strides in environmental sustainability, including expanding solar energy across key factories to reduce emissions, adopting recyclable and paper-based packaging, and developing energy-efficient products. The company also operates one of Sri Lanka's largest e-waste collection networks through more than 400 retail outlets, contributing actively to the nation's circular economy.

The company's social initiatives are equally notable. Singer's Branch Entrepreneurship Model supports over 2,800 youth entrepreneurs nationwide, promoting self-employment and stimulating rural and semi-urban economic growth. Its value chain also impacts thousands of SMEs, suppliers, micro-entrepreneurs, and technicians, creating broad economic opportunities. Additionally, the Singer Fashion Academy provides industry-relevant training in sewing, empowering women and youth with skills that foster entrepreneurship and income generation.

In governance, Singer continues to prioritize ethical practices, transparency, and accountability. The company is adopting SLFRS S1 and S2 standards to strengthen sustainability reporting, climate-related risk management, and alignment with global best practices.

The award underscores Singer's role as a purpose-driven corporate leader, committed to shaping a greener, more inclusive, and resilient future for Sri Lanka.