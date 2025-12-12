Sri Lankan Diaspora Encouraged To Help Rebuild After Cyclone

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) In a message released today to Sri Lankans living abroad, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Hon. Arun Hemachandra urged the diaspora to remain connected and support ongoing recovery efforts as the nation rebuilds after Cyclone Ditwah.

Addressing citizens overseas, Hemachandra highlighted the resilience and unity demonstrated across the country in the face of the cyclone, floods, and landslides.“Sri Lanka did not fall. Sri Lanka stood together,” he said, praising volunteers, neighbors, youth groups, religious institutions, and community leaders who provided aid and comfort to affected families.

The Deputy Minister detailed the coordinated response of national institutions. The Disaster Management Centre led early warning, rescue, and relief operations, supported by district officials, health workers, engineers, teachers, the armed forces, police, and thousands of volunteers. Their efforts, he said, reflect the nation's collective strength and dedication.

He also highlighted government relief measures, including the comprehensive package announced by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka. Thousands of families have received house-cleaning allowances, while schoolchildren who lost books and learning materials are being provided assistance to ensure uninterrupted education. Additional support has been extended to industries and entrepreneurship-focused institutions to help revive economic activity.

Recovery efforts span multiple sectors. Farmers are receiving seeds, fertilizer, and irrigation repairs. Schools and teachers are being supported to resume learning. Clinics, medical camps, and mobile health services are being strengthened in affected areas. Fisheries and livestock sectors are receiving aid to restore livelihoods, while industries and small businesses are being assisted to reopen workshops, protect jobs, and stabilize local economies.

Hemachandra expressed gratitude to foreign governments, international organizations, multilateral agencies, and humanitarian partners for their support. He encouraged the diaspora to contribute to verified relief accounts, assuring that all funds are carefully monitored and distributed to those most in need.

“The people of Sri Lanka have faced hardships before, and each time we have risen stronger. This time will be no different, not because the journey is easy, but because our people are unbreakable,” Hemachandra said.“Let us move forward with confidence. Let us rebuild our homes, restore livelihoods, and stand by our communities. Together, we will rebuild Sri Lanka.”