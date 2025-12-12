Leading Edge Avionics Chino Location Soars Into 2026 With Strong Momentum And Key Hire

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Leading Edge Avionics (LEA), the Southern California leader in corporate and private aircraft avionics, is thrilled to announce strategic growth and momentum at its Chino facility. Building on the company's deep well of expertise, Juan Delgado rejoins as Lead Avionics Technician as Chino becomes the centre of excellence for Garmin products in private and piston aircraft.

“We are incredibly happy to welcome Juan back to the Leading Edge Avionics family,” said CEO Kathryn Brewer.“His long-term expertise and considerable talent will be instrumental as we continue to take on complex, high-stakes projects and deliver world-class service to our clients.”

Chino Commits to Garmin Line for Piston and Private Aircraft

To enhance service specialization and efficiency across the network, Chino will now focus on servicing private, piston, and twin-piston aircraft while Orange County meets growing demand for turbine and jet traffic. In addition, Chino will now become a center of excellence for Garmin products, exclusively specializing in the brand's line of avionics products.

This strategic realignment will allow the Chino location to maintain a strong, dedicated focus on these special fleet types, providing customers with the benefits of centralized expertise and parts inventory that will translate to even faster and more specialized service.

Increased Bookings and Elite Technical Work Highlight 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, the Leading-Edge Avionics Chino location is celebrating a positive year of bookings and a consistently excellent workload. The facility's capabilities have been tested and proven with the completion of several highly technical projects, including full restorations of vintage military aircraft-a testament to the specialized skills and dedication of the LEA team.

Looking ahead, the company is bullish on its future:

“We are incredibly excited about what 2026 will bring,” added Brewer.“We foresee our Chino location becoming one of our largest and most powerful sites, clearly standing above and beyond our competitors. Our relentless focus on safety, impeccable installation quality, on-time delivery, and, critically, sticking to our quoted bid will continue to drive our success and cement our reputation as the region's premier avionics provider.”

About Leading Edge Avionics (LEA):

Leading Edge Avionics is the Southern California leader in providing advanced avionics solutions for corporate and private aircraft. With a commitment to excellence, technical expertise, and customer satisfaction, LEA sets the standard for quality and reliability in the aviation industry.