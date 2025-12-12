SIR Exercise In Bengal: Special Roll Observers Seek CAPF Cover

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 12 (IANS) The special roll observers appointed for West Bengal by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to review the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state have sought security cover from central armed police forces (CAPF) while on field duty to review the revision exercise.

A request on this count was forwarded to the ECI headquarters in New Delhi on Friday afternoon, confirmed insiders from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

The special roll observers have also offered an alternative suggestion in case CAPF cover is not possible.

The alternative is magisterial powers for the special roll observers, which would mean the security forces deployed for them would follow the observers' orders, while state police personnel would remain responsible for their security.

A CEO's office insider confirmed the two alternative suggestions from the special roll observers had been forwarded to the ECI headquarters on Friday afternoon amid a recent incident on Thursday, when the commission-appointed special roll observer C. Murugan faced protests while overseeing the SIR of the voter list in South 24 Parganas district. Women Trinamool Congress supporters led the protest in the Falta area of the district.

At the same time, the special roll observers requested that the ECI review comments made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing an anti-SIR rally at Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Thursday, alleging she had incited women voters against electoral officers engaged in the revision exercise.

“Mothers and sisters, be ready with your cooking utensils if they delete your names from the voters' list. Do you have that courage? Will you remain silent if they delete your names from the voters' list? Will you let them go? The women will fight from the forefront, while the men will be backing them from behind. I want to know whether BJP's strength is more than that of our mothers and sisters,” the Chief Minister reportedly said at the Krishnanagar rally on Thursday afternoon.