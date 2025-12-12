Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification On Transactions Concluded By A Person Associated To A Management Body Of Grigeo Group AB


2025-12-12 11:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grigeo Group AB has received a notification on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo Group AB (see attachments).

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 5801

  • Notification on manager transactions 12.2025

