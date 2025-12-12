Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market To Grow At 11.1% CAGR Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$2.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$4.7 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 11.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Therapy Type, Patient Age, End User, Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of the World
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Middle East and Africa
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- Innovative Delivery Methods: Due to the challenges posed by the blood-brain barrier and the aggressive nature of brain tumors, researchers are exploring unconventional therapeutic delivery methods such as focused ultrasound, engineered nanoparticles, and immune cell-based "Trojan horses" to directly target tumor sites.
- Therapeutic Innovation Potential: These novel approaches highlight the unique potential for therapeutic innovation in the brain tumor treatment industry, aiming to overcome traditional limitations and improve treatment efficacy.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
- The global market for brain tumor therapeutics was valued at $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.7 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.
- The increasing incidence of brain tumor and research collaborations were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size.
- Market restraints such as inadequate treatment options for brain tumors and the high cost of brain cancer drugs, were reviewed to understand the market dynamics and trends for forecasting the market size. In contrast, the opportunities in the market include rising competition from generics.
- The brain tumor therapeutics market is segmented by therapy type into chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. The patient age market is segmented into adults and pediatrics. End users include hospitals and home care settings.
- Chemotherapy is the dominant type of therapy in brain tumor therapeutics.
- North America accounted for 56.7% of the global market for brain tumor therapeutics in 2024.
Market leaders include:
- AMGEN INC. AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS LLC. BAXTER BAYER AG F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD. MERCK & CO. INC. NOVARTIS AG PFIZER INC. SERVIER LABORATORIES TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
