Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Becton Dickinson, Bio-Rad, And Thermo Fisher Propel Safety And Automation In Blood Collection Tubes-New Market Report Highlights $7Billion Opportunity


2025-12-12 10:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The blood collection tubes market presents opportunities through innovation in automated systems, advanced materials, and digital traceability to enhance workflow efficiency and compliance. Demand is driven by personalized medicine, diagnostic volume growth, and regulatory needs, with a focus on agility and regional adaptation.

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Collection Tubes Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Blood Collection Tubes Market is experiencing rapid development in response to the increasing demands of modern healthcare systems. With a focus on enhancing diagnostic accuracy and operational efficiency, industry stakeholders are driving innovation in workflow integration, compliance, and safety. This comprehensive market research report provides actionable insights for decision-makers to navigate these changes effectively, supporting strategic planning and competitive advantage in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Market Snapshot

The global blood collection tubes market has seen significant growth, expanding from USD 4.18 billion in 2024 to USD 4.46 billion in 2025. Forecasts suggest a robust CAGR of 7.08%, leading to an estimated valuation of USD 7.23 billion by 2032. Key drivers of this expansion include rising diagnostic volumes, personalized medicine adoption, and stringent regulatory oversight, which are reshaping procurement criteria and prompting strategic investments in advanced additive formulations, enhanced traceability, and performance optimization.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • Innovations such as automated cap pierce systems and increased compatibility with point-of-care technology are addressing laboratory demands for optimized workflows and faster turnaround.
  • Advancements in material science are providing safety and environmental benefits with lightweight plastic tubes and chemically resistant glass options.
  • Distinct requirements among end users, from blood banks to home care, influence procurement, automation compatibility, and customization needs.
  • Manufacturers focusing on vertical integration, digital traceability, and regional distribution enhance reliability and compliance within global market operations.
Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 185
Forecast Period 2025 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.46 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.23 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0%
Regions Covered Global


Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Blood Collection Tubes market report include:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Becton, Dickinson & Company
  • Biosigma S.p.A.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • CML BIOTECH LIMITED
  • Convergent Technologies GmbH
  • Corning Incorporated
  • FL Medical S.R.L.
  • Greiner Bio One International Gmbh
  • Haemonetics Corporation
  • Labtech S.r.l.
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • Medtronic plc
  • Merck KGaA.
  • Micsafe Medical Group
  • Nanjing Vazyme Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Nipro Medical Corporation
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Radiometer Medical ApS
  • SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
  • Simport, Inc.
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit

Attachment

  • Blood Collection Tubes Market
CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager

