FindNiche Launches Black Friday Sale up to 50% Discount
(MENAFNEditorial) New York, November 14, 2025 — FindNiche, the all-in-one product research tool for dropshippers and eCommerce sellers, announced its Black Friday 2025 campaign, offering its biggest discount of up to 50% off this year, running until Cyber Monday, December 1.
This limited-time deal is designed to help global dropshippers and online sellers leverage data-driven insights to find winning products, analyze TikTok Shop trends, and stay ahead of the competition during the holiday sales season.
Highlights of FindNiche
Highlights of this event include:
Discount Offers Annual Plans: 50% OFF
Elite Plan — $24.5/month (was $49/month)
Professional-grade tools for serious sellers. Includes:
● All Basic features plus Shopify Product Research
● AliExpress Category Insights & Amazon Product Database
● Niche Product Recommendations
● Unlimited TikTok Product & Shop Access
● Viewable Niche Products: 20/day
● 500 favorites & 600 exports per session
● Priority support and flexible payment options
Premium Plan — $49.5/month (was $99/month)Advanced tools for data-driven eCommerce growth. Includes:
● All Elite features plus TikTok Ad Details
● 4 Major Ad Platform Analysis Tools
● Unlimited Niche Product Views
● 800 favorites & 600 exports per session
● Dedicated service team and flexible billing
Discount Offers Monthly Plans: 20% OFF
Basic Plan — $9.6/month (was $12/month)Perfect for beginners starting with product research. Includes:
● AliExpress Product Research, Rankings & Stores
● Shopify Store Rankings
● TikTok Products & Shops (100/day)
● Up to 30 searches/day
● 20 favorites & 20 exports per session
Elite Plan — $39.2/month (was $49/month)All Basic features plus advanced tools such as Shopify Product Research, Amazon Database, and Niche Product Recommendations.
Premium Plan — $79.2/month (was $99/month)All Elite features plus TikTok Ad Details and Ad Analysis across 4 major platforms for deep ad-level insights.
About FindNiche
FindNiche is a leading AI-powered product research tool that helps sellers discover winning products, analyze TikTok Shop and AliExpress trends, and explore competitors’ strategies through its ad library and data insights. FindNiche is trusted by millions of dropshippers worldwide and provides everything you need to grow your dropshipping business.
Contact Us
Website:
Email: ...
