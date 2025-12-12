LANG REALTY & LANG CARES BRING HOLIDAY JOY TO 11 LOCAL FAMILIES THROUGH ANNUAL 'GIVING TREE' CELEBRATION

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lang Realty, through its community outreach arm Lang Cares, continued its beloved holiday tradition this past weekend by hosting its annual Giving Tree celebration-an initiative that invites Lang agents, employees, real estate partners, lenders, and industry colleagues to“adopt” local families in need and fulfill their holiday wish lists.

This year, the collective generosity of the Lang community made the holidays brighter for 11 local families, many of whom are part of the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY)-children who shoulder significant responsibilities at home while caring for ill or disabled family members.

The festive event, held this past weekend at Lang's Central Boca Raton office, welcomed families for a morning filled with food, gifts, laughter, and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Each year, Lang Realty offices decorate their lobbies with Giving Trees, with each tag decoration representing a child, caregiver, or family member facing hardship during the holidays. Agents, staff, partners, and friends select wishes to fulfill-shopping for personalized gifts and wrapping them with care before the celebration.

This year's response was extraordinary, with Lang inviting its extended real estate community-realtors, affiliates, vendors, attorneys, mortgage partners, inspectors, and more-to join the effort.

“Every person who participated helped create joy for families who truly deserve it,” said Amy Snook of Lang Realty.“The Giving Tree reminds us what the holidays are all about-lifting others up and showing our community the power of kindness.”

The American Association of Caregiving Youth supports children who provide essential care at home-often balancing school, responsibilities, and emotional strain far beyond what most people realize.

Lang's Giving Tree initiative recognizes these extraordinary young people, offering them not only gifts but a moment of lightness, celebration, and connection.

About Lang Cares

The Giving Tree is one of many efforts under Lang Cares, Lang Realty's community outreach program dedicated to supporting nonprofits that strengthen families and communities across South Florida. Lang Cares encourages all Lang agents and employees to give back-through donations, volunteerism, and collaborative partnerships that make a real difference.

About Lang Realty

Founded in 1989, Lang Realty is a leading South Florida real estate firm with approximately 300 agents across Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie counties. Known for market expertise, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to service, Lang Realty proudly invests in the communities it serves. Learn more at .