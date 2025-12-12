Polaris Software UK Broadens Global Portfolio With Its Acquisition Of Sitestream LLC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Polaris Software, leader in public sector integration solutions, announced today the acquisition of Sitestream LLC based in Beverly, Massachusetts. Sitestream delivers fully-managed, software as a service (SaaS) programs in the automated traffic safety space. The synergy between the two companies is evident as Sitestream has long utilized Polaris' cloud-based, end-to-end citations processing and payment solution. This union will enable large-scale expansion across a multitude of municipal compliance applications in the U.S., while addressing some of the most critical safety and enforcement challenges.

This announcement follows Polaris' acquisition of Clarity Information Solutions in October 2024, bringing a total of five companies under the umbrella since August Equity first backed the business in 2023.

The investment for August is managed by Mehul Patel, Greg Walsh and Ollie Reynolds.

Mehul Patel, Investment Partner of August said“Bringing Sitestream into the portfolio demonstrates our ongoing commitment to identify adjacent businesses, assemble sector leaders and generate sustainable organic growth through strategic, market-expanding M&A. We are excited to be building a high-quality market leader and expand the Polaris brand into the US. This trend continues the internationalization of our portfolio companies including Integrity360 and OneTouch.”

Kristin Noble, Director of Marketing and Co-Founder of Sitestream adds“Sitestream is elated to be part of the Polaris software family, giving us access to new levels of innovation and resources to deliver the latest and greatest in traffic safety solutions. Road safety is paramount for our customers, and working alongside Polaris will only strengthen our mission and deepen the impact that Andrew Noble, President of Sitestream, and I have been working toward for decades.”

Kevin McCallum, CEO of Polaris stated:“We are thrilled that Sitestream has joined the group. Our companies have a shared vision and values which will propel us into new geographies as well as new areas of compliance, safety and data-driven decision-making. Together, with in-depth industry knowledge and excellence in software innovation, we can change driver behavior and elevate road safety for all who share the road."