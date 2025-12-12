Zelensky Awards State Honors To 392 Service Members, 193 Posthumously
The document states that the awards are given for personal courage demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for dedicated fulfillment of military duty. The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, For Courage, and the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Homeland, and For Saved Life.Read also: Screening of“2,000 meters to Avdiivka” held in Toronto
As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky also awarded the Golden Heart Presidential honor to 45 volunteers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment