Zelensky Awards State Honors To 392 Service Members, 193 Posthumously

2025-12-12 10:04:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree No. 923/2025 of December 11 was published on the President's website.

The document states that the awards are given for personal courage demonstrated in defending Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for dedicated fulfillment of military duty. The defenders received the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, For Courage, and the medals For Military Service to Ukraine, Defender of the Homeland, and For Saved Life.

Read also: Screening of“2,000 meters to Avdiivka” held in Toronto

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky also awarded the Golden Heart Presidential honor to 45 volunteers.

UkrinForm

