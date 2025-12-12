403
Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources Honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The delegation from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources visited the Alley of Honor in connection with the memorial day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of modern Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.
They laid flowers before his monument and paid deep respect to the cherished memory of the great statesman. The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored, and flowers were placed on her tomb.
