Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources Honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.

They laid flowers before his monument and paid deep respect to the cherished memory of the great statesman. The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored, and flowers were placed on her tomb.

