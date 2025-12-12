Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court Honor Memory Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the chair, judges, and senior staff members of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan visited the Alley of Honor on December 12 to pay their respects at the National Leader's tomb, the court's press service told Trend.

They paid tribute at the tomb of the National Leader, placed flowers before his monument, and expressed their deep respect for his cherished memory.

The memory of the National Leader's lifelong companion, the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, and flowers were placed on her tomb.

Later, the Constitutional Court hosted an event dedicated to the anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman Farhad Abdullayev emphasized that the national leader, whose outstanding contributions shaped the history of Azerbaijani statehood, successfully realized the idea of national statehood, founded the modern Azerbaijani state, and fulfilled the nation's long-standing aspiration for independence through his wise leadership, unwavering principles, and remarkable foresight.

The statement also highlighted that today, thanks to the purposeful efforts of President Ilham Aliyev, the domestic and foreign policy of an independent and sovereign Azerbaijan, the republic's dynamic development, its firm standing on the international stage, and its growing global influence remain a direct continuation of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's political legacy.

The event featured the presentation of“Heydar Aliyev and the Justice of Azerbaijan,” a book authored by Constitutional Court judge Fikrat Mammadov. The publication offers a comprehensive analysis of Heydar Aliyev's life, his philosophy of statehood, and his decisive role in shaping Azerbaijan's history.

Covering multiple stages of Heydar Aliyev's leadership, the book provides an in-depth look at his contributions to modern state-building, as well as the reforms he carried out in justice policy and the judicial system. It also explores the National Leader's concept of political succession, the achievements of President Ilham Aliyev in developing a democratic, legal, and secular state, and the significant work implemented during the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in 2023. At its core, the book presents scientifically grounded conclusions on the importance of studying, evaluating, and preserving the National Leader's rich legacy for future generations.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.