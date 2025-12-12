Bitget Connects 7,300+ Students Across Six Schools In Philippines Through Blockchain4youth Starlink Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has expanded its Blockchain4Youth (B4Y) initiative with a major Starlink deployment that brings high-speed satellite internet to six schools across Surigao del Norte, Siquijor, and Negros Oriental. Bitget has delivered reliable connectivity to more than 7,300 students and over 100 teachers, marking one of the most meaningful digital inclusion efforts in remote island communities in the Philippines. The program now supports Espoir School of Life and Lasala Integrated School in Surigao del Norte; Apo Elementary School and the Arts & Design Collective Dumaguete in Negros Oriental; and Siquijor State College and Siquijor Provincial Science High School in Siquijor. For many of these schools, this marks the first time they have experienced dependable high-speed internet access, transforming how classes are conducted and how teachers prepare lessons. Several campuses previously relied entirely on printed worksheets due to unreliable or nonexistent internet connectivity.







“This project is not just about connectivity - it's about opportunity,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.“By bringing Starlink to these islands, we are giving thousands of young people their first real access to the digital world and the tools they need to participate in tomorrow's economy.”

Alongside each installation, Bitget's team conducted educator consultations, digital readiness assessments, and early testing of Blockchain4Youth learning modules. These activities lay the groundwork for future Web3 and digital literacy programs, ensuring that schools can make full use of their newfound connectivity beyond simply accessing the internet. Teachers now have access to online training and updated curricula, while students can engage with interactive learning resources that were previously inaccessible.

This Starlink rollout is part of Bitget's broader vision under its PayFi Islands

By combining high-speed internet access with long-term educational support, Bitget is helping remote communities bridge the digital divide, improve learning outcomes, and build pathways toward full participation in the global digital economy.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform to on/off ramp, trade, earn, and pay seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGPTM, one of the world's most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: