TRWD Executes Growth Strategy As Grown-Up Entertainment Sector Enters Expansion Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTC: TRWD), a fully reporting publicly traded holding company, today highlighted accelerating revenue momentum within the grown-up entertainment sector and detailed how its execution strategy positions the company for long-term growth and consolidation.

Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated brands, including Las Tóxicas, have started multiple transactions expected to close in late 2025 and early 2026. Based on existing operations and a growing acquisition pipeline, these businesses expect revenue to approach or exceed $30 million in 2025, with additional expansion avenues that could position revenue above $40 million in 2026, subject to execution and market conditions.

The grown-up entertainment sector represents one of the largest yet most fragmented hospitality markets in the United States, with more than 3,000 independently owned venues nationwide. Despite its size and consistent cash-flow characteristics, the sector has historically lacked institutional consolidation, creating an opportunity for disciplined operators with scalable platforms.

To capitalize on this opportunity, TRWD has entered into an agreement with Peppermint Hippo designed to support expansion, operational scaling, and long-term consolidation initiatives. This relationship provides access to experienced operators, established concepts, and an active acquisition pipeline, while allowing TRWD to apply its public-company infrastructure and capital markets capabilities.

TRWD's long-term vision is to assemble a diversified portfolio of grown-up entertainment venues through a combination of revitalizing legacy clubs, modernizing underperforming assets, and rolling up additional properties into a single public holding company. Over time, the company plans to scale toward 100 or more clubs, forming a national platform focused on operational efficiency, brand consistency, and sustainable revenue generation.

This expansion roadmap and consolidation strategy are outlined in a separate overview video detailing TRWD's plan to grow to more than 100 locations nationwide and build a multi-brand entertainment conglomerate.

Watch: Discover How We Will Grow to 100+ Locations –

This strategic approach and operating philosophy are further discussed in a recent video interview featuring Alan Chang, founder and CEO of Peppermint Hippo and a Director of TRWD.

Watch: Alan Chang's Interview –

Management believes the sector is entering a new phase of growth driven by aging ownership, rising operating complexity, and increasing demand for professionally managed venues. TRWD's execution plan emphasizes disciplined expansion, centralized operations, and transparent reporting-positioning the company to benefit from ongoing consolidation trends.

“TRWD is focused on executing alongside Peppermint Hippo to build a scalable platform around real venues and real revenue,” said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal.“We are encouraged by the current pipeline and look forward to closing the first of several acquisitions for TRWD in 2026 as we advance our long-term consolidation strategy.”

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 - the only club of its kind on the Strip - cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a“Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD's marketing initiatives, operational plans, and growth prospects. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact

John Stock

Tradewinds Universal, Inc.

(619) 483-1008

