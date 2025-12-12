2025 Rome Design Awards Announces Its First-Year Results: Celebrating Global Design Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 2025 Rome Design Awards marks the successful completion of its inaugural year, spotlighting outstanding works that redefine excellence across architecture, interior, product, and furniture design. Organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competition's first edition received over 1,500 entries from more than 30 countries, underscoring Rome's emergence as a respected global stage for contemporary design and innovation.

“This first year of the Rome Design Awards marks a defining moment for the international design community,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The winners demonstrated the strength of design as both a discipline and a form of cultural expression. We are proud to celebrate their achievements which embody the foundation of what the Rome Design Awards stands for: creativity with purpose, balance in form, and vision that endures.”

Designs of the Year:

The Designs of the Year honours the most outstanding works of the 2025 Rome Design Awards, showcasing excellence in creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation, with the following recipients recognised for their remarkable achievements:

1. Interior Design of the Year – Gemdale - Xiyue Li Marketing Center by CLV

2. Architectural Design of the Year – XINGHUIYUNLAN by HZS Design Holding Company Limited

3. Lighting Design of the Year – JJ20 FINAL LAP World Tour by B'IN LIVE CO., LTD.

4. Packaging Design of the Year – Jin wen feng by Shanghai XiXingYueSe Design Co., Ltd.

2025 Featured Designs and Winners

Throughout 2025, the Rome Design Awards recognises international designers and studios who have demonstrated excellence, quality, and consistency across multiple disciplines - showcasing design's ability to evolve through creativity, innovation, and diverse perspectives.

These winners include both direct submissions from YHDQ Design, Nobel LA, steidle architekten, ARCH-AGE DESIGN, Baidu Online Network Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., CIDA, and entries submitted through agencies and partners such as STARS FERRY MUSIC PRODUCTION LTD., JFJ Productions Corp. Limited, Ruize Hotels & Resorts, YUEXIU PROPERTY & GUANGZHOU METRO PROPERTIES, Grand Ocean View Hotel Zhuhai, and many more.

For the complete list of winners, visit: winner.

A Prestigious Jury of Design Experts

Entries were evaluated by a prestigious international jury composed of influential architects, designers, and creative visionaries from around the world, including Florian Seidl (Italy), Khaled Elnems (United Arab Emirates), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Vasil Velchev (Bulgaria), Bo Zhang (United States), Lichen Ding (China), and more. Each juror brought extensive experience from leading studios, global brands, and academic institutions, offering a diverse and credible perspective throughout a blind judging process that ensured impartiality while recognising originality, craftsmanship, and impact.

2026 Rome Design Awards Now Open for Entries

Following the successful completion of its first year, the 2026 Rome Design Awards is now open for entries across categories including Architecture, Interior Design, Product Design, Furniture, Lighting, and Packaging Design.

The Early Bird Deadline falls on 26 January 2026 (offering the lowest entry rates), while the Final Extension Deadline is 28 April 2026. Results will be officially announced on 12 June 2026.

Designers worldwide are invited to participate at and join a growing international community dedicated to advancing design excellence.

About Rome Design Awards

The Rome Design Awards is an international competition recognising outstanding achievements in modern design across multiple disciplines. From architectural innovation to refined furniture and interior environments, the award celebrates work that is as intelligent as it is beautiful, advancing the way design is practiced, experienced, and appreciated around the world.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organisation dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.