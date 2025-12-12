Former Iraqi President Salih Appointed New UN Refugee Agency Chief: UN Source
Geneva: Former Iraqi president Barham Salih will become the next United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from January, a UN source told AFP on Friday.
Salih was president of Iraq from 2018 to 2022. He takes over as the UN refugees chief from Filippo Grandi, who is leaving at the end of December after 10 years in the post.
