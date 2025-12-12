Uzbekistan, Russia Discuss Cooperation In Freight Traffic And Rail Transport

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Russia discussed future potential cooperation in freight traffic, optimization of rolling stock management, and development of international transport services, Trend reports via JSC Temiryulkargo.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between JSC Temiryulkargo and representatives of UDK Group, held under the chairmanship of Oybek Zhabarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Temiryulkargo for multimodal and international transportation.

In the course of the meeting, UDK Group noted that around 2,000 freight wagons are currently in operation across Central Asia for regular cargo transportation and expressed interest in establishing practical cooperation with Temiryulkargo in the area of efficient wagon fleet management.

The parties also discussed several specific areas of cooperation, including:

. improving mechanisms for returning wagons released from imported cargo to Russia and Kazakhstan;

. organizing cargo transportation along routes connecting Kazakhstan, Russia, and Georgia;

. exporting basalt products to these markets;

. delivering cargo to Black Sea ports;

. repairing wagons and enhancing the efficient use of tank wagons; and

. conducting joint marketing research to assess promising cargo flows and market demand.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue practical cooperation across the discussed areas.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Russia grew by more than 5% in 2024, surpassing $10 billion. In the first nine months of the current year, this positive trend continued, with trade increasing by an additional 8%.