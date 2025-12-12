Azerbaijan Looking To Ramp Up Its AI Sweep In Talks With U.S. Company

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has discussed expanding its capabilities in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with a U.S. company, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to the U.S., we held a meeting with Senior Vice President of AMD David Wang. At the meeting, we discussed the prospects for expanding Azerbaijan's capabilities in the field of AI and transforming it into a regional digital center. We also exchanged views on joint AI centers and research and education initiatives with AMD, as well as long-term strategic cooperation and joint investment opportunities," Nabiyev noted.

The economy of Azerbaijan is projected to be greatly affected by its AI strategy. AI might transform healthcare, transportation, and public services. AI education and training are key to Azerbaijan's AI strategy. The government aims to revise and improve school and university curricula to include AI and machine learning to train a qualified workforce that can drive AI innovation.