DIU Special Forces Destroy Russian An-26 Aircraft And Three Radar Stations In Crimea

According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported this on Facebook and released a video.

"On the 10th and 11th, the invaders in Crimea were preparing to take off in a multi-purpose military transport aircraft An-26 and had even started the engines, but the crew was prevented from carrying out the illegal flight by specialists from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's special forces unit“Prymary” - they struck a precise blow to the left turboprop engine," the statement said.

As a result of another air raid on the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Prymary also hit two expensive radar systems - the 55Zh6M Nebo-M radar and the 64N6E radar hidden in a dome, which served as the“eyes” of the enemy S-300/S-400 complexes.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, a drone destroyed a Russian An-26 transport aircraft at the Kacha airfield.

