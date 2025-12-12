Telegram Reports On Prosecutor General's Resignation Refuted

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram.

“The information circulated by certain Telegram channels claiming that Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has allegedly submitted a letter of resignation is inaccurate,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the Prosecutor General has not submitted any resignation letters. He is at his workplace and fully performing his duties.

Kravchenko confirmed on Facebook that he has not submitted and does not intend to submit his resignation.

“I am in my place. I continue to fulfill the duties of the Prosecutor General. I know each person who is now working against me and against the prosecution service as an institution - you can stop hiding, I will come for each of you personally,” Kravchenko stressed.

He emphasized that he remains“where I promised to be, where the work is hardest.”

As reported, Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General of Ukraine by Presidential Decree No. 416/2025 of June 21, 2025, following the Verkhovna Rada's approval of his appointment on June 17. He became the youngest Prosecutor General in Ukraine's history, assuming an office that had remained vacant since late 2024. Previously, he had headed the State Tax Service and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.