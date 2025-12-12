Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Caspian Gas Exports Rise As BTE Pipeline Logs 21 Bcm Transported

Caspian Gas Exports Rise As BTE Pipeline Logs 21 Bcm Transported


2025-12-12 09:07:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The volume of gas transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline in January-November of this year has been announced.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12122025000195011045ID1110472575



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search