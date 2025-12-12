Onemeta To Release 2026 Shareholder Update Video On December 18 To Highlight Strategic Momentum And Priorities For The Coming Year

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) -

This strategic update will detail the company's progress, execution priorities, and direction as it enters a pivotal year of enterprise-scale growth, and will be available at 12:01 a.m. (MT) on Thursday, December 18, 2025, on the company's website.

"The 2026 OneMeta Shareholder Update Video provides a clear, transparent look at the meaningful progress OneMeta made in 2025 and the disciplined execution plan guiding us into the year ahead," said Saul Leal, Chief Executive Officer of OneMeta. "We are building technology that enables human understanding at global scale. As demand accelerates across the markets we serve, we remain focused on innovation, customer value, and delivering solutions that strengthen communication for organizations worldwide."

The forthcoming update reflects OneMeta's continued execution toward scalable, customer-aligned growth in real-time multilingual understanding, as well as the company's focus on delivering advanced, accessible AI communication solutions across global education, government, corporate, and events markets.

Stakeholders can expect the video to highlight:



Advancements across the VerbumSuiteTM platform, including improvements in speed, accuracy, and enterprise integration;

Expansion in key verticals where multilingual communication is rapidly becoming a foundational requirement; and Core elements of OneMeta's 2026 strategy, centered on responsible innovation, disciplined growth, and operational readiness.

The video will be published at: .

"As OneMeta prepares for 2026, we remain deeply committed to transformative innovation, sustained value creation, and marketplace transparency for our clients, partners, employees, and shareholders," Leal said.

About OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta is an AI technology company specializing in real-time multilingual understanding. Its suite of Verbum technologies enables instant speech-to-speech translation, transcription, live captioning, and multilingual communication across 150+ languages and dialects. OneMeta's mission is to make global communication fast, seamless, secure, and universally accessible.

# # #

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding worldTM.

OneMeta, Verbum, VerbumSuite, and "We create a more understanding world" are each trademarks of OneMeta Inc. All other trademarks, if any, are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: ...

Investor Contact: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.