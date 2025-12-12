403
EU Adopts New Rules To Increase Use Of Recycled Materials In Vehicle Manufacturing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- The European Commission on Friday welcomed the provisional agreement reached between the European Parliament and the Council on the proposed regulation concerning end of vehicles' life.
Under the new agreement, car manufacturers in Europe will be required to incorporate higher amounts of recycled plastics into new vehicles.
EU governments and Parliament representatives reached a deal mandating that no less than 25 percent of plastics used in cars, trucks, and motorcycles must come from recycled materials.
The agreement grants manufacturers ten years to fully comply, with an intermediate target of 15 percent to be achieved within six years.
The Commission stated that the automotive sector is among the largest consumers of raw materials such as steel, aluminium, copper, and plastics, noting that improved collection, dismantling, and treatment of vehicles will help recover valuable resources and retain them within EU countries.
It confirmed that the new measures will enable the recycling and reuse of hundreds of tonnes of rare earth materials, along with approximately five to six million tonnes of steel, one to two million tonnes of aluminium, and around 0.3 million tonnes of copper contributing to the sustainability and competitiveness of the European automotive industry.
The new regulation includes several measures, most notably requiring manufacturers to design vehicles that can be easily dismantled and to provide clear instructions for replacing parts during use or at the end of a vehicleآ's lifespan.
It also establishes the EUآ's first binding targets for recycled plastic content, stipulating that at least 25 percent of plastics used in vehicles must come from recycled materials after 2036, with 20 percent of that share sourced from end of life vehicles to ensure equal treatment between vehicles produced within the EU and those imported.
The regulation further introduces improved standards for end of life vehicle treatment to enhance both the quality and quantity of recovered materials, including a requirement that at least 30 percent of plastics from such vehicles be recycled. The measures also promote reuse, refurbishment, and remanufacturing, increasing the availability of second hand spare parts and reducing repair costs for consumers.
The regulation is scheduled to enter into force after its formal adoption by the European Parliament and the Council and its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. (end)
