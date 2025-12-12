EARTH BROADBAND GROWING AGAIN IN NEW HOME

MENAFN - Pressat) Earth Broadband has been revitalised and has uprated its green credentials following the acquisition of its customer base by the Telecoms Acquisitions group, now operating under the Home Telecom brand.

Over the past few months, the team has resolved numerous challenges and engaged with customers to address underlying issues.

Staying true to its founding principles-making a positive impact on the planet while delivering excellent broadband-Earth Broadband has partnered with a new tree supplier, purchasing 33,000 plants upfront.

The company has honoured commitments from the previous ownership, maintaining existing prices, but increasing the number of trees planted with its 'broadband-plus-tree' packages.

The website is being updated with new photos and detailed information about the plan. The tree counter will accurately reflect the number of trees planted, backed by certified accreditation.

Building on its green principles, Home Telecom has also partnered with British Gas, to offer Green Energy tariffs to all Earth customers.

“We are enthusiastic about the direction Earth Broadband is taking and plan to offer these eco-friendly packages across all our brands,” said Home CEO Nigel Barnett.

Earth Broadband now boasts expanded offerings, supported by major networks including Sky, CityFibre, MS3, Full Fibre, F&W, Freedom Fibre, BT, Vodafone, and TalkTalk. This broad support enables Earth to provide customers with the most suitable packages, unlike competitors who are limited to their own networks.

“We've been in this market for about 15 years, and this is our first time acquiring customers from a company that gives back. While there were challenges, those are now behind us. Earth Broadband is growing again,” added Barnett.

