Artisan Metal Specialist Halman Thompson Scales Up UK Operations After Five Years Of Global Success

Bespoke metal design specialist Halman Thompson is celebrating a significant milestone this year as it marks its fifth anniversary. In that short period of time, they have seen rapid international growth, industry-leading customer satisfaction, and a series of high-profile partnerships and projects across the interiors and hospitality sectors.

Since launching in 2020, the North East-based company has evolved into a global supplier of premium brass, copper and aged-metal products. Halman Thompson now ships worldwide, serving designers, architects, hoteliers and homeowners seeking bespoke metal finishes for kitchens, commercial spaces and one-off projects.

The business has also earned an excellent reputation for customer experience, reflected in its outstanding Trustpilot rating (4.7/5) and consistently positive Google Reviews (4.8/5), highlighting the brand's quality craftsmanship, reliability and personal service.

Collaborations With Leading Luxury Kitchen Designers

Further cementing its position as a premium partner in the design world, Halman Thompson is now working with renowned kitchen specialists Smallbone and Mowlem & Co. The company's bespoke metal splashbacks are currently featured in their UK showrooms, showcasing the versatility and elegance of its handcrafted finishes.

North East Expansion to Create New Jobs in 2026

Looking ahead, Halman Thompson has announced plans for a significant investment in its North East operations. In 2026, the company will begin construction of a new warehouse and showroom at its Newburn site, a development set to create ten new jobs for the region.

Standout Projects Showcasing Premium Craftsmanship

Halman Thompson's growth is also reflected in the calibre and creativity of its recent commissions. Key projects include:

Olive & Barr – Bespoke Brass Table Top

A custom brass table top crafted in the brand's signature Berkshire Bronzed finish. Designed to exact dimensions, the piece integrates seamlessly into Olive & Barr's premium kitchen aesthetic, adding warmth and depth to their interior palette.

Publisher Hotel, Virginia – Brass Cladding

Halman Thompson supplied fully bespoke brass cladding for the hotel's reception area, producing a bold, high-end visual centrepiece. Each panel was precision-made to complement the architectural layout and finished to achieve a rich, polished tone.

Aged Copper Feature-Wall Splashback

A dramatic aged-copper installation created to clad an entire feature wall and surrounding kitchen areas. A matte finish with subtle verdigris flecks achieved a continuous, hand-aged patina across multiple pieces, adding character and warmth to the space, including a distinctive aged-metal wine-rack feature.

The Next Chapter for Halman Thompson

Halman Thompson's fifth anniversary marks not just a milestone of survival, but a testament to its successful transition from a local start-up to a premium global supplier. With a proven commitment to quality, backed by excellent customer feedback and strategic partnerships, the planned North East expansion in 2026 solidifies the company's trajectory as a leader in bespoke metal design.