Ingredient Glossary Compliance Deadlines & Guide For 2026
|
Date
|
Region
|
Mandate
|
Summary
|
April 12, 2026
|
Canada
|
Phase 1 Allergen Disclosure
|
All cosmetic products sold in Canada must disclose the original 24 allergens.
|
July 30, 2026
|
EU
|
INCI Glossary Enforcement
|
All products placed on the market in the EU must use updated INCI names, including mandatory CI numbers for colorants.
|
July 31, 2026
|
EU
|
81 Allergen Disclosure
|
All products must declare the expanded list of fragrance allergens, including grouped isomers.
|
EU
|
Sell-Through Deadline
|
All legacy products with old labels must be off EU shelves.
|
August 1, 2026
|
Canada
|
Phase 2 (New Products)
|
All newly introduced products in Canada must disclose all 81 allergens.
|
Canada
|
Full Compliance
|
All Canadian cosmetic products must disclose all 81 allergens.
Beauty retailers are being called upon to audit their inventories, enforce brand partner compliance, and establish centralized ingredient governance protocols.
To achieve this:Brands must provide updated ingredient lists in official INCI format, not proprietary or outdated nomenclature or translations. Retailers should request allergen disclosures based on the new 81-substance list.
Allergens must be flagged and aggregated correctly-particularly isomer families such as“Rose Ketones” and“Citral,” which must be summed across multiple ingredients to determine threshold compliance.
Ingredient data must be continuously updated, verified, and made visible at the point of sale-on pack and online.
Beauty Retail Solutions: From Manual Cleanup to Automation
To avoid manual overload and regulatory exposure, automated systems are now essential. One such solution are the Transparency Features form Inference Beauty, mainly the INCI Explainer, a retailer-ready platform that streamlines INCI compliance across complex inventories:
- 147,166 unique products (EAN-level)
2,647 brands
110+ product categories spanning skincare, color cosmetics, body care, and fragrance
60,000+ ingredients classified in official INCI format
100+ attributes per ingredient, including source, utility, and claims like vegan, Microplastic-Free and as for the deadlines also allergen; markings.
Retailer Benefits Include:
- Complying with Canadian and EU law across all listings Reducing in-house regulatory workload Minimizing customer service queries related to allergens and ingredients Centralizing brand onboarding with structured data controls
Avoiding customer migration to third-party databases (e.g., CodeCheck, Yuka) by offering transparent data in-platform
"2026 will be remembered as the year ingredient transparency stopped being optional. This is a decisive moment for the industry-and a huge opportunity for retailers to lead with clarity and trust. At Inference Beauty, we've spent years building the infrastructure to make ingredient data actionable, compliant, and customer-ready at scale. With the Ingredient Explainer, we're not just helping our partners meet the new laws-we're helping them build a smarter, more transparent beauty future."
- Estella Benz, CEO, Inference Beauty
