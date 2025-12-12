Lendmark Financial Services Opens Two New Florida Branches In St. Augustine And West Melbourne

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark), a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues its strategic expansion in Florida. Since announcing its growth plans in June, the company has now opened six branches in Florida after adding St. Augustine and West Melbourne to its roster. The lender will also offer its other financing solutions in those regions, providing loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

The St. Augustine branch is located at 2730 State Road 16, Suite 108, and the West Melbourne branch is located at 1406 West New Haven Ave. Both locations are expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in the first year. Branch Managers Michael Yearwood and Jason Beharry, respectively, will oversee the daily operations of each branch, focused on building strong personal relationships with customers and the surrounding community.

“Florida remains a cornerstone of our growth strategy, and we're delighted to expand our presence into St. Augustine and West Melbourne,” said Jerry Sharp, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark.“Our goal is simple: to provide customers with accessible, personalized financial solutions, whether they're planning for the future or navigating unexpected expenses.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses' customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call St. Augustine: 904-599-6970; West Melbourne: 321-473-9080.

Lendmark's signature cause-related initiative, 'Climb to Cure', recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark's deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 535 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

...

678-625-3128