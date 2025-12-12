Clearmind Medicine's MEAI Spotlighted In Prestigious Review: Leading Experts Affirm Transformative Potential For Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, today announced the publication of a review article validating the therapeutic promise of its proprietary candidate, MEAI (5-methoxy-2-aminoindane, also known as CMND-100), in combating alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Entitled "The Potential Therapeutic Effects of MEAI in the Treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder ", the peer-reviewed review was published on December 2, 2025, in Current Addiction Reports, a respected Springer Nature journal advancing evidence-based addiction research. Authored by a group of experts led by Anahita Bassir Nia from Yale School of Medicine, the article rigorously examines MEAI's pharmacological profile, receptor interaction profile, preclinical efficacy, and emerging clinical data. The article also compares MEAI with classical psychedelics such as LSD and psilocybin and the entactogen MDMA, all investigated to treat AUD. The article positions MEAI to potentially offer a treatment for AUD, with milder subjective experience and less cardiovascular, neurotoxicity, and abuse potential compared to MDMA and other psychedelics. "We believe that this publication elevates MEAI's visibility and awareness within the medical community, drawing attention from leading experts at premier medical centers who are also actively investigating its groundbreaking potential," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind Medicine. "Due to its receptor interaction profile, MEAI holds the potential to curb cravings and normalize mood without hallucinogenic effects or high abuse liability, and as such to address core unmet needs in AUD treatment. We believe this review reinforces our data-driven path forward."

Highlights from the Review:



Therapeutic Effects for AUD: Recreational users usually take MEAI orally in amounts ranging from 1 to 2 mg/kg body weight per session. They report feeling positive effects within 4 hours, including a decreased desire to drink alcohol, which has been the basis of the potential use of MEAI to prevent excessive drinking.

Receptor Interaction Profile: The aminoindane family acts as substrate-type monoamine releasers, showing varying degrees of selectivity for SERT, NET, and DAT. These substances stimulate the release of serotonin and have empathogenic, entactogenic, and mild stimulation effects. Substances that produce non-selective or serotonin-selective neurotransmitter-releasing effects are less prone to abuse and may explain the lower abuse liability of entactogens. Adverse effects: Recreational users of MEAI did not report any serious adverse events, although one individual did not enjoy the experience. There are no published studies on MEAI's adverse effects in human volunteers, but based on its receptor interactions, MEAI is expected to have less frequent adverse effects and milder toxicity compared to MDMA. Due to less interaction with 5-HT2A, 5-HT2B, and 5-HT2C, compared to MDMA, fewer cardiovascular and psychological adverse effects are expected. A major finding about the interaction of MEAI with 5-HT2B receptors was that, although it shows some affinity, it does not act as a calcium flux agonist for this receptor.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods, or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families, including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWY0.”

