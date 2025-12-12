CCC Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Authorization And $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (“CCC” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CCC), a leading SaaS platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. This new authorization follows the $300 million program announced in December 2024, which has been fully utilized.

Under this authorization, the Company has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program (the“ASR”) with Bank of America, N.A., to repurchase an aggregate of $300 million of its common stock, funded with incremental term loans borrowed under the Company's amended credit agreement. Under the program CCC will receive initial delivery of approximately 33.2 million shares, representing approximately 80% of the shares expected to be repurchased. The specific number of shares to be repurchased in the transaction will be generally based on the volume weighted average price of the Common Stock during the term of the program less a discount. Completion of the ASR is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Under the $500 million authorization, the Company may repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or accelerated share repurchases. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase shares, and the timing and amount of any repurchases will depend on market conditions, available capital resources, management's discretion, securities law limitations, and other factors. After giving effect to the ASR, CCC will have $200 million of remaining capacity under the new authorization for additional repurchases, which may be funded from available liquidity and free cash flow.

“This new authorization and accelerated share repurchase underscore our confidence in CCC's long-term growth trajectory, robust free cash flow and disciplined approach to capital allocation,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.“Our strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to continue to innovate for our customers and invest in the business while also delivering returns to shareholders.”

