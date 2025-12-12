ABS, ENEOS, NYK Line, And SEACOR Holdings Launch Joint Study To Develop A Methanol Marine Fuel Supply Network In The U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American Bureau of Shipping

SEACOR Holdings Inc. MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Bureau of Shipping (“ABS”), ENEOS Corporation (“ENEOS”), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (“NYK Line”), and SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) have begun a joint study to develop a methanol bunkering*1 and supply chain network along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The four parties aim to establish the first commercial-scale ship-to-ship*2 methanol bunkering operations in the U.S. In the global maritime industry, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a target of net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, and practical solutions are increasingly required. Low-carbon methanol produced from renewable or bio-based sources is gaining attention as a next-generation marine fuel due to its easy handling as a liquid at ambient temperature and pressure, as well as its potential to reduce GHG emissions. ENEOS will explore the procurement and supply of low-carbon methanol, including green methanol to be produced by C2X, a company in which ENEOS holds an equity stake, through the Beaver Lake Renewable Energy project in Louisiana*3.

NYK Line will leverage its experience in developing LNG bunkering infrastructure and provide technical expertise for preparing methanol bunkering vessels.

SEACOR will contribute its expertise as a long-term Jones Act qualified owner and operator of diversified assets across the U.S. coastwise and inland waterways, in addition to its design, engineering and construction capabilities.

ABS will provide class and regulatory support needed to establish methanol bunkering operations in the U.S. Through this initiative, ABS, ENEOS, NYK Line and SEACOR aim to help realize a carbon-neutral future for the maritime industry. Notes

*1 Fuel supply to vessels

*2 A bunkering method in which a fuel supply vessel moors alongside the receiving vessel

*3 ENEOS release published on April 2, 2025

ENEOS, A.P. Møller Holding and A.P. Møller – Mærsk Agree to Invest $100 Million in C2X to Advance Green Methanol Portfolio



Key Roles of Participating Companies

Company Key Roles ABS ABS will lead the regulatory compliance efforts and engage in discussions with local authorities necessary for the launch of the U.S.' first methanol bunkering project. ENEOS ENEOS will lead the procurement, sales, and marketing of low-carbon methanol, leveraging its expertise to drive sustainable solutions. NYK Line NYK will leverage its extensive experience in the alternative fuel bunkering sector and provide expertise in areas such as the design of onshore and onboard facilities. SEACOR SEACOR Holdings will apply its extensive Jones Act experience to oversee the ownership and operation of bunkering barges, with a view toward compliance with relevant regulations.





Company Overviews

American Bureau of Shipping

ABS, a global leader in classification services, is focused on delivering a safer, cleaner future for the marine and offshore industries. For over 160 years, ABS has been setting standards for safety and excellence and continues to innovate in the fields of clean technology, digitalization and artificial intelligence, providing industry-leading technical advisory services. With a global network of surveyors, engineers, technology specialists and support staff, ABS works with industry leaders including its members and clients around the world to improve safety in operational performance and efficiency with innovative solutions for the complete life cycle of marine and offshore assets.





ENEOS Corporation

ENEOS Group is one of Japan's leading energy companies, operating manufacturing and sales bases worldwide and covering the entire energy and materials value chain from upstream to downstream. While fulfilling its mission of ensuring the stable supply of energy and materials today and into the future, ENEOS is committed to achieving a carbon-neutral society through energy transition.





Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)

Founded in 1885, NYK Line is a global logistics company that focuses on various forms of marine transportation, such as global logistics and bulk energy transportation, among many other related businesses. Operating one of the world's largest transportation networks, the company owns and operates a diverse fleet of car carriers, container carriers, and energy carriers. In recent years, we have actively entered new business areas, including the decarbonization business, by leveraging the knowledge and technology we have cultivated over many decades in shipping. Through innovative technology development and business creation, we will provide new value that transcends the boundaries of the shipping business and contributes to the realization of a sustainable society.





SEACOR Holdings Inc.

SEACOR Holdings Inc., is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics assets, and a U.S. Flag maritime leader with over thirty years' experience operating in Jones Act-regulated trades. Established in 1989, SEACOR was taken private in 2021 by American Industrial Partners a global industrials investor with approximately $17 billion in assets under management.









