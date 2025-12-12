Rent The Runway, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|October 31,
|January 31,
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50.7
|$
|77.4
|Restricted cash, current
|4.5
|4.7
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11.5
|11.8
|Total current assets
|66.7
|93.9
|Restricted cash
|4.2
|4.4
|Rental product, net
|94.9
|73.3
|Fixed assets, net
|24.0
|28.3
|Intangible assets, net
|2.3
|2.4
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|30.0
|32.1
|Other assets
|8.9
|5.6
|Total assets
|$
|231.0
|$
|240.0
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|12.6
|$
|6.2
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|31.7
|20.3
|Deferred revenue
|12.9
|10.2
|Customer credit liabilities
|6.0
|6.0
|Operating lease liabilities
|5.4
|4.7
|Total current liabilities
|68.6
|47.4
|Long-term debt, net
|159.1
|333.7
|Operating lease liabilities
|37.0
|41.0
|Other liabilities
|1.4
|0.4
|Total liabilities
|266.1
|422.5
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Class A common stock
|-
|-
|Class B common stock
|-
|-
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,063.9
|940.5
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,099.0
|)
|(1,123.0
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(35.1
|)
|(182.5
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|231.0
|$
|240.0
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|Nine Months Ended October 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Subscription and Reserve rental revenue
|$
|77.0
|$
|66.3
|$
|208.2
|$
|200.9
|Other revenue
|10.6
|9.6
|29.9
|28.9
|Total revenue, net
|87.6
|75.9
|238.1
|229.8
|Costs and expenses:
|Fulfillment
|24.0
|21.4
|66.9
|62.6
|Technology
|10.5
|8.7
|29.9
|27.0
|Marketing
|6.4
|7.1
|22.4
|23.9
|General and administrative
|22.7
|21.2
|68.0
|66.2
|Rental product depreciation and revenue share
|37.7
|28.2
|99.1
|80.1
|Other depreciation and amortization
|2.5
|3.0
|7.8
|9.6
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Total costs and expenses
|103.8
|89.6
|294.1
|269.6
|Operating loss
|(16.2
|)
|(13.7
|)
|(56.0
|)
|(39.8
|)
|Gain on Debt Restructuring
|96.3
|-
|96.3
|-
|Interest income / (expense), net
|(7.0
|)
|(6.1
|)
|(20.2
|)
|(17.7
|)
|Other income / (expense), net
|3.4
|0.9
|4.1
|1.1
|Net income (loss) before income tax benefit / (expense)
|76.5
|(18.9
|)
|24.2
|(56.4
|)
|Income tax benefit / (expense)
|-
|-
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|76.5
|$
|(18.9
|)
|$
|24.0
|$
|(56.5
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|13.69
|$
|(4.70
|)
|$
|5.14
|$
|(14.39
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|13.65
|$
|(4.70
|)
|$
|5.10
|$
|(14.39
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|5,586,257
|4,017,222
|4,669,517
|3,925,414
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|5,602,571
|4,017,222
|4,702,107
|3,925,414
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(in millions)
(unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income (loss)
|$
|24.0
|$
|(56.5
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Rental product depreciation and write-offs
|32.9
|35.5
|Write-off of rental product sold
|11.7
|12.1
|Other depreciation and amortization
|7.8
|9.6
|Loss from write-off of fixed and intangible assets and lease termination
|-
|0.2
|Proceeds from rental product sold
|(19.7
|)
|(20.1
|)
|(Gain) / loss from liquidation of rental product
|(0.4
|)
|0.6
|Gain on Debt Restructuring
|(96.3
|)
|Accrual of paid-in-kind interest
|22.2
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|(0.8
|)
|20.0
|Share-based compensation expense
|3.8
|7.6
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|0.3
|3.3
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2.1
|2.0
|Other assets
|(3.3
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|12.0
|0.2
|Deferred revenue and customer credit liabilities
|2.7
|0.7
|Operating lease liabilities
|(3.3
|)
|(2.4
|)
|Other liabilities
|0.7
|(0.2
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(3.6
|)
|11.5
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of rental product
|(61.9
|)
|(41.4
|)
|Proceeds from liquidation of rental product
|2.2
|3.4
|Proceeds from sale of rental product
|19.7
|20.1
|Purchases of fixed and intangible assets
|(2.9
|)
|(2.9
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(42.9
|)
|(20.8
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|12.5
|-
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|20.0
|-
|Debt restructuring costs paid
|(11.6
|)
|-
|Deferred financing costs paid
|(0.4
|)
|-
|Deferred equity issuance costs paid
|(0.2
|)
|-
|Proceeds from short-term financing agreements
|1.1
|-
|Other financing payments
|(2.0
|)
|(1.6
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|19.4
|(1.6
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(27.1
|)
|(10.9
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|86.5
|94.0
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|59.4
|$
|83.1
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(in millions)
(unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2024
|RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|50.7
|$
|74.1
|Restricted cash, current
|4.5
|4.6
|Restricted cash, noncurrent
|4.2
|4.4
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|59.4
|$
|83.1
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Cash payments (receipts) for:
|Fixed operating lease payments, net
|$
|8.6
|$
|8.2
|Fixed assets and intangibles received in the prior period
|-
|0.3
|Rental product received in the prior period
|2.7
|1.4
|Non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Financing lease right-of-use asset amortization
|$
|0.2
|$
|0.4
|ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|0.4
|-
|Adjustments to ROU assets or lease liabilities due to modification or other reassessment events to operating and finance leases
|0.1
|-
|Purchases of fixed assets and intangibles not yet settled
|0.1
|0.1
|Purchases of rental product not yet settled
|8.8
|6.7
|Debt and rights offering costs not yet settled
|0.4
|-
|Change in common stock related to debt restructuring
|107.6
|-
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) and net income (loss) as a percentage of revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, respectively, for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended October 31,
|Nine Months Ended October 31,
| 2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|76.5
|$
|(18.9
|)
|$
|24.0
|$
|(56.5
|)
|Interest (income) / expense, net (1)
|7.0
|6.1
|20.2
|17.7
|Rental product depreciation
|15.5
|16.5
|44.6
|47.6
|Other depreciation and amortization (2)
|2.5
|3.0
|7.8
|9.6
|Share-based compensation (3)
|0.9
|2.2
|3.8
|7.6
|Write-off of liquidated assets (4)
|0.6
|1.1
|1.8
|3.9
|Non-recurring adjustments (5)
|(1.8
|)
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|Non-ordinary course legal fees (6)
|2.8
|0.1
|4.8
|0.1
|Restructuring charges (7)
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Gain on Debt Restructuring (8)
|(96.3
|)
|-
|(96.3
|)
|-
|Income tax (benefit) / expense
|-
|-
|0.2
|0.1
|Other (income) / expense, net (9)
|(3.4
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(4.1
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Other (gains) / losses (10)
|-
|-
|(0.4
|)
|0.2
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4.3
|$
|9.3
|$
|6.6
|$
|29.5
|Net Income (Loss) as a percentage of revenue
|87.3
|%
| (24.9
|)%
|10.1
|%
|(24.6
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (11)
|4.9
|%
|12.3
|%
|2.8
|%
|12.8
|%
|(1)
|Includes debt discount amortization of $(7.7) million in the three months ended October 31, 2025, $6.9 million in the three months ended October 31, 2024, $(0.8) million in the nine months ended October 31, 2025 and $20.0 million in the nine months ended October 31, 2024.
|(2)
|Reflects non-rental product depreciation and capitalized software amortization.
|(3)
|Reflects the non-cash expense for share-based compensation.
|(4)
|Reflects the write-off of the remaining book value of liquidated rental product that had previously been held for sale.
|(5)
|Non-recurring adjustments for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025 primarily includes $(1.8) million and $0.2 million of transaction related costs.
|(6)
|Non-ordinary course legal fees for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2025 includes $2.8 million and $4.8 million of costs related to securities lawsuits and non-recurring legal fees including transaction related costs.
|(7)
|Reflects restructuring charges primarily related to severance and related costs in connection with the January 2024 restructuring plan.
|(8)
|Reflects the gain recognized from the troubled debt restructuring from the recapitalization transactions completed in October 2025.
|(9)
|Includes other (income) / expense recognized in the period.
|(10)
|Includes gains / losses recognized in relation to foreign exchange, operating lease terminations and the related surrender of fixed assets (see“Note 6 - Leases – Lessee Accounting” in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements).
|(11)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions)
|The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin for the periods presented:
|Nine Months Ended October 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(3.6
|)
|$
|11.5
|Purchases of rental product
|(61.9
|)
|(41.4
|)
|Proceeds from liquidation of rental product
|2.2
|3.4
|Proceeds from sale of rental product
|19.7
|20.1
|Purchases of fixed and intangible assets
|(2.9
|)
|(2.9
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(46.5
|)
|$
|(9.3
|)
|Free Cash Flow Margin
|(19.5
|)%
|(4.0
|)%
