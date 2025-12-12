Global Large Molecule Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market To Hit USD 5.59 Billion By 2032 Driven By Increasing Demand For Biologics SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 2.84 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 5.59 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.91% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Key Segments
|. By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, Preclinical Development, Others)
. By Service (Chemistry Services, Biology Services)
. By Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Pain and Anesthesia, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Cardiovascular, Endocrine, Gastrointestinal, Immunomodulation, Anti-infective, Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Genitourinary System)
. By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutes)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
Segmentation Analysis:
By Workflow
The lead identification & candidate optimization segment accounted for a larger share of the large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market in 2024, with a 31.25%, owing to its pivotal role in the early stages of any biologics' development process. The preclinical development segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need for speed, along with increasing biologics pipelines, is forcing a greater number of companies to outsource preclinical testing to reduce development timelines in-house and channel internal resources into competitive competencies.
By Service
In 2024, the biology services segment dominated the large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market share with a 78.23% in 2024, owing to the complex and biologically intensive nature of large molecule development. The chemistry services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for structural characterization, stability studies, conjugation chemistry, and bioanalytical testing.
By Therapeutics Area
The large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market was dominated by the respiratory system segment in 2024, with a 28.62% market share, due to the global burden of respiratory diseases, including asthma, COPD, and respiratory infections. The oncology segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, which has put a significant focus on developing new biologic therapies.
By End-Use
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share in the large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market in 2024, with 76.2% market share, as the demand for cost-effective and time-efficient methods for developing biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and cell therapies, continues to rise. The academic institutes segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast years, attributed to increasing funding for translational research and growing public-private partnerships.
Regional Insights:
North America holds the largest share of the large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market with a 40.11% market share in 2024, which can be attributed to the mature biopharmaceutical ecosystem, established presence of the leading contract research and development organizations (CROs and CDMOs), and high expenditure on biologics research and development in the region.
With a 9.22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the large molecule drug discovery outsourcing market in Asia Pacific is expanding significantly due to factors, such as reduced operating costs, more biologics expertise, and increased government backing for pharmaceutical innovation in the area.
Recent Developments:
- May 2025 – Lonza, a premier CDMO, launched its groundbreaking Design2Optimize platform to drive process development and manufacturing of small-molecule APIs forward. The new platform is intended to optimize development workflows, improve process efficiency, and advance time-to-market for pharma industry clients. May 2025 – Catalent emphasized its enhanced mammalian cell line engineering and biomanufacturing capabilities, using single-use systems to provide increased flexibility and scalability. From its state-of-the-art facility in Madison, Wisconsin, Catalent now provides an integrated package of formulation and analytical services to support challenging biologics development issues.
