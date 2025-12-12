Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Smart Containers Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034


2025-12-12 08:08:42
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research published a report, “Global Smart Containers Market Size & Outlook, 2026–2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 5.13 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 24.92 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.

Market Dynamics

The smart containers market is driven by growing demands for real-time visibility, cargo integrity, and compliance in global trade. Industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and chemicals are increasingly dependent on IoT-enabled container tracking so as to ensure cold chain management, reduce spoilage, and prevent cargo theft. Growing complexity in international supply chains, along with the need for predictive intelligence during transit, has accelerated the adoption of smart containers across seaports, railroads, and intermodal logistics networks.

Strong digitization efforts and modernization programs in the private sector, especially in regions such as China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and South Korea, act as key drivers in the market. Indeed, smart port infrastructure investments, autonomous logistics platforms, and containerized asset intelligence are opening new opportunities for service providers. As global trade regulations push for greater traceability and sustainability reporting, smart container solutions supporting cloud platforms, blockchain, and edge analytics are emerging as necessary enablers of supply chain transformation across all parts of the world.

Market Highlights

  • Segmental Leadership: The Refrigerated Containers segment holds the largest share (36.16%), while the Hardware segment records the fastest CAGR (20.41%).
  • Technology Outlook: The Global Positioning System (GPS) segment leads with over 35.54% market share, driven by real-time tracking and route optimization demands.
  • End-Use Vertical: The Food & Beverages segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR (20.87%) due to expanding cold chain logistics and export of perishables.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominates with 38.27% share, fueled by rising exports, smart port adoption, and large-scale logistics digitalization initiatives.

Competitive Players

  • ORBCOMM Inc.
  • Traxens SA
  • Globe Tracker ApS
  • Phillips Connect Technologies LLC
  • Nexxiot AG
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Sensitech Inc.
  • Savvy Telematics
  • Roambee Corporation
  • Ambrosus Technologies GmbH
  • Smart Containers Group AG
  • P. Moller – Maersk A/S
  • Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)
  • CMA CGM S.A.
  • Hapag-Lloyd AG
  • COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd.
  • Evergreen Marine Corporation
  • Ocean Network Express (ONE)
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    October 2025: Evergreen Line began outfitting its dry container fleet with smart container technology supplied by ORBCOMM, marking a major carrier adoption of smart container hardware at scale.

    Segmentation

  • By Container Type (2022-2034)
  • Dry Containers
  • Refrigerated Containers
  • Tank Containers
  • Open-Top Containers
  • Flat-Rack Containers
  • Specialized Containers
  • Others
  • By Offering (2022-2034)
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services
  • By Technology (2022-2034)
  • Global Positioning System (GPS)
  • Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)
  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
  • Satellite Communication
  • Cloud Computing & Edge Analytics
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Blockchain
  • By End-Use Industry (2022-2034)
  • E-commerce
  • Food & Beverages
  • Healthcare
  • Chemicals
  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Agriculture
  • Others

    • Straits Research

