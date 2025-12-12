Thunder Gold Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Flow-Through Units

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds of the Private Placement shall be used to fund the on-going exploration program at the Company's 100%-owned, 2,500 hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property, located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 40 kilometres west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and other "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")).

The Private Placement will consist of up to 26,666,667 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.075 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$2,000,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), each of which will qualify as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act. Each Warrant being exercisable for an additional common share of the Company (each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" under the Tax Act) at an exercise price of $0.10 for 18 months from the date of issue.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about December 19, 2025, and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four (4) month plus a day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and policies of the TSXV.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of a cash fee equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds raised under the Private Placement.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive center. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO