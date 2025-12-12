Americore Resources Corp. Announces Closing Of Initial Payment Under Seka Claims Acquisition

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company") announces it has completed the initial cash payment and share issuance required under the amended acquisition agreement with Nevada Hills Gold LLC for the Seka mineral claims located in Nevada, USA.

The Company confirms that the US$100,000 cash payment has now been made and 250,000 common shares have been issued as required under the amended agreement. A second and final payment of US$100,000 cash and 250,000 common shares remains payable 15 months following TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

The Vendor will retain a 0.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on future mineral production, with potential buy-back terms to be negotiated, subject to Exchange policies.

The company confirms that this transaction was an arm's-length transaction, as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and no finders' fees were paid.