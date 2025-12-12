Americore Resources Corp. Announces Closing Of Initial Payment Under Seka Claims Acquisition
The Company confirms that the US$100,000 cash payment has now been made and 250,000 common shares have been issued as required under the amended agreement. A second and final payment of US$100,000 cash and 250,000 common shares remains payable 15 months following TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.
The Vendor will retain a 0.5% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on future mineral production, with potential buy-back terms to be negotiated, subject to Exchange policies.
The company confirms that this transaction was an arm's-length transaction, as defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and no finders' fees were paid.
