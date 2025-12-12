Nexcel Earns Initial 29.58% Interest In The Burnt Hill Tungsten Project
|Mineral Resources
|Tungsten
|Molybdenum
|Tin
|Contained Metal
|(million pounds)
|(thousand pounds)
|(thousand pounds)
|Open Pit
|Indicated
|2.79
|34.82
|45.76
|Underground
|Indicated
|6.19
|130.46
|192.867
|Total
|Indicated
|8.99
|162.91
|244.64
|Open Pit
|Inferred
|0.21
|3.25
|4.27
|Underground
|Inferred
|6.79
|152.03
|124.86
|Total
|Inferred
|6.99
|160.7
|131.98
Table 2. Statement of Contained Metal in the Historical MRE
A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to make the Historical MRE current, and the Company is not treating the Historical MRE as current. The Company encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating the Historical MRE.
Figure 1. Property Location Map, Burnt Hill Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Strategic Importance of Tungsten
Tungsten is a critical mineral with unique properties including the highest melting point of all metals, exceptional density, and resistance to thermal and mechanical stress. These characteristics make it indispensable in numerous high-performance applications.
In particular, tungsten plays an increasingly vital role in the aerospace and space industries. It is used in satellite components, rocket engine nozzles, radiation shielding, and high-temperature structural materials for spacecraft. Its strength and heat resistance also make tungsten a preferred material in the manufacture of advanced alloys used in turbine blades and hypersonic flight technology.
With growing demand for high-tech and defense applications, and limited global supply, tungsten has been designated a critical mineral by both the Canadian and U.S. governments. Projects like the Burnt Hill Project are strategically important as secure domestic sources of this vital material.
About Nexcel Metals Corp
Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Project located in the Province of Québec and the Burnt Hill Project located in the Province of Saskatchewan.
Qualified Person
Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant of the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is not independent of the Company.
Notes
- Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's mineral properties.
- Historical Data: This news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by the Company's Qualified Person. The Company's review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this news release. The Company encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.
- Third-Party Mineral Projects: These deposits are cited solely for geological context. The Company cautions that these properties are not necessarily adjacent to, nor does the Company or have any interest in or control over them. Although certain geological features may be similar, there is no assurance that mineralization comparable to these deposits will be discovered on any of the Company's properties. Information regarding the aforementioned deposits is taken from publicly available sources and technical reports believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.
- Historical MRE: A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to make the Historical MRE current, and the Company is not treating the Historical MRE as current. The Company encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating the Historical MRE.
All scientific and technical information relating to the Burnt Hill Project pertaining to the Historical MRE contained in this news release is derived from the Historical Technical Report prepared by Southampton Associates Inc. for Cadillac Ventures Inc. The information contained herein in respect of the Historical MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the Historical Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the Historical Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the applicable securities regulators and is available under Cadillac Venture Inc.'s profile on SEDAR+ ( ).
- References: (1) Wahl, D.G. and Phillip B., 2013, Deposit Modeling & NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Burnt Hill Tungsten-Molybdenum-Tin Property Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick. Report prepared for Cadillac Ventures Inc. and dated August 1, 2013.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment