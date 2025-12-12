Nexcel Earns Initial 29.58% Interest In The Burnt Hill Tungsten Project

The Company earned the initial 29.58% Property Interest from the Optionor in consideration for the payment of an aggregate of $170,000 in cash and the issuance of $330,000 (less the costs of the summer work program at the Burnt Hill Project totalling $52,495) in common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") to the Optionor, which was satisfied by the issuance of 355,775 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.78 per Common Share.

The Company may earn up to an additional 28.42% Property Interest (for a total 58% Property Interest) from the Optionor in consideration for the payment of an aggregate $250,000 in cash and the issuance of an aggregate of $600,000 in common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") to the Optionor in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement. Upon the Company earning at least a 51% Property Interest, a joint venture will be formed among the Company, the Optionor and the Minority Owner.

In consideration for the assignment to the Company of the options underlying the Option Agreement, the Company issued 1,000,000 Common Shares to Northex Capital Partners Inc. (" Northex "), an arm's length party, pursuant to the amendment and assignment agreement dated August 1, 2025, among the Company, the Optionor and Northex.

The 355,775 Common Shares issued to the Optionor and the 1,000,000 Common Shares issued to Northex are subject to a hold period expiring April 9, 2026. In addition, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Option Agreement shall be subject to the following voluntary resale restrictions: (i) 15% of the Common Shares shall be restricted until each of April 3, 2026, October 3, 2026, April 3, 2027, October 3, 2027, April 3, 2028, and October 3, 2028, and (ii) 10% of the Common Shares shall not be restricted.

About the Burnt Hill Project

All scientific and technical information relating to the Burnt Hill Project, including information pertaining to the historical mineral resource estimate (the " Historical MRE "), contained in this news release is derived from the Technical Report dated August 1, 2013, titled "Deposit Modeling & NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Burnt Hill Tungsten-Molybdenum-Tin Property Stanley Parish, York County, New Brunswick" (the " Historical Technical Report ") prepared by Southampton Associates Inc. for Cadillac Ventures Inc.1

The Burnt Hill Project covers approximately 1540 hectares in central New Brunswick.

The Burnt Hill Project includes the Historical MRE of 1,761,000 tonnes within an open pit and underground averaging 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, along with a further 1,520,000 inferred tonnes averaging 0.263% WO3, 0.008%MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2, as disclosed in Table 1 below, which is reproduced from the Historical Technical Report.

A statement of contained metal is also disclosed in Table 2 below, which is reproduced from the Historical Technical Report.

Table 1. Historical MRE

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The contained metal represented by the Historical MRE after converting the metal compound to contained metal equivalents for the respective metal compounds is as follows:

(0.303% WO3) (79.29% Weight Percent Tungsten) (2,205 lbs/tonne) (527,000 tonnes) = 2.79

1,000,000