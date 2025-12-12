84,000 Consumers Remain Without Power In Odesa Region After Nighttime Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by DTEK Odesa Power Grid, Ukrinform reports.

“As of 13:00, energy workers have restored power to the homes of nearly 8,000 families. Currently, 84,000 customers remain without electricity,” the statement said.

The company noted that the damage to energy equipment is significant, and repair work is complicated by air raid sirens, which sound almost continuously throughout the day.

“This is already the 20th substation in 2025 that has suffered significant damage due to enemy shelling,” DTEK added.

Another energy company's facility was also attacked.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia launched a massive attack on the Odesa region with strike drones. Energy infrastructure facilities and warehouses were damaged. Some settlements were left without electricity.