MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy paid tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose whose forward-thinking approach set up the groundwork for peace, stable development, and prosperity in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

Today, the economic development paradigm articulated by the National Leader's astute insights perpetuates the nation's trajectory toward sustainable growth and advancement.

The ministry's staff visited the Alley of Honor, laying bouquets at Heydar Aliyev's tomb and commemorating his memory with deep respect. The memory of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored with flowers at her tomb.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.