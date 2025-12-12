403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shiksham Expands Learning Opportunities With UGC-Approved Online Degrees And Industry-Relevant Upskill Courses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India,12 December 25: Shiksham, India's trusted online education platform for higher learning and professional development, proudly announces the expansion of its academic offerings with a comprehensive range of UGC-approved online degree programs and industry-relevant upskill courses designed to support the career aspirations of students, professionals, and lifelong learners across the country.
This major expansion reinforces Shiksham's mission to make quality education flexible, affordable, and accessible to every learner - no matter where they are.
UGC-Approved Online Degree Programs Now Available
Shiksham now offers a full suite of high-quality, flexible, and credible UGC-recognized degree programs that match the academic rigor of traditional on-campus education.
Available Online Degree Courses:
BBA - Bachelor of Business Administration
BCA - Bachelor of Computer Applications
BSc - Bachelor of Science
MCA - Master of Computer Applications
MBA - Master of Business Administration
These programs are designed to help learners build strong academic foundations while gaining the flexibility to study from anywhere, anytime. Each course includes interactive content, expert guidance, practical assignments, and placement support.
We aim to empower every learner with education that is both credible and career-relevant, said a Shiksham spokesperson. Our UGC-approved degrees ensure that students can pursue recognized qualifications without compromising on quality or flexibility.
Industry-Relevant Upskill Courses for Real Career Advancement
In addition to degree programs, Shiksham has launched an expanded catalog of professional and skill-development courses, curated to build in-demand skills for today's job market.
New Upskill Courses Include:
Teaching & Creative Skills
Phonics Training
Creative Writing
Professional & Corporate Skills
Communication Skills Development
Team Management & Leadership Skills
Technical & IT Skills
Java Programming
PHP Development
SQL Database Management
HTML & Web Development Skills
Exam Preparation Programs
GMAT Preparation
GRE Preparation
IELTS Training
Language Learning Courses
French
German
English (Beginner to Advanced Levels) and more languages are being added soon.
Each upskill program is designed with hands-on assignments, live sessions, case studies, and industry-aligned curriculum to help learners gain practical expertise and become job-ready.
Shiksham's Future-Ready Approach
With India's workforce evolving rapidly, Shiksham bridges the critical gap between academic qualifications and practical skills. Learners benefit from:
Flexible learning schedules
UGC-approved degree recognition
Live + recorded classes
Expert mentorship & doubt support
Practical and career-focused learning
Affordable fees with EMI options
Career counseling and placement guidance
Education must prepare learners for real-world success, the spokesperson added. Our expanded offerings ensure that every learner gains both knowledge and employability.
About Shiksham
Shiksham is a leading online learning platform offering UGC-approved degree programs, professional upskilling courses, technical certifications, language training, and exam preparation support. With a mission to make high-quality education accessible and career-focused, Shiksham empowers learners across India to grow academically and professionally.
Website:
Phone: +91-8743854364
Email: [email protected]
This major expansion reinforces Shiksham's mission to make quality education flexible, affordable, and accessible to every learner - no matter where they are.
UGC-Approved Online Degree Programs Now Available
Shiksham now offers a full suite of high-quality, flexible, and credible UGC-recognized degree programs that match the academic rigor of traditional on-campus education.
Available Online Degree Courses:
BBA - Bachelor of Business Administration
BCA - Bachelor of Computer Applications
BSc - Bachelor of Science
MCA - Master of Computer Applications
MBA - Master of Business Administration
These programs are designed to help learners build strong academic foundations while gaining the flexibility to study from anywhere, anytime. Each course includes interactive content, expert guidance, practical assignments, and placement support.
We aim to empower every learner with education that is both credible and career-relevant, said a Shiksham spokesperson. Our UGC-approved degrees ensure that students can pursue recognized qualifications without compromising on quality or flexibility.
Industry-Relevant Upskill Courses for Real Career Advancement
In addition to degree programs, Shiksham has launched an expanded catalog of professional and skill-development courses, curated to build in-demand skills for today's job market.
New Upskill Courses Include:
Teaching & Creative Skills
Phonics Training
Creative Writing
Professional & Corporate Skills
Communication Skills Development
Team Management & Leadership Skills
Technical & IT Skills
Java Programming
PHP Development
SQL Database Management
HTML & Web Development Skills
Exam Preparation Programs
GMAT Preparation
GRE Preparation
IELTS Training
Language Learning Courses
French
German
English (Beginner to Advanced Levels) and more languages are being added soon.
Each upskill program is designed with hands-on assignments, live sessions, case studies, and industry-aligned curriculum to help learners gain practical expertise and become job-ready.
Shiksham's Future-Ready Approach
With India's workforce evolving rapidly, Shiksham bridges the critical gap between academic qualifications and practical skills. Learners benefit from:
Flexible learning schedules
UGC-approved degree recognition
Live + recorded classes
Expert mentorship & doubt support
Practical and career-focused learning
Affordable fees with EMI options
Career counseling and placement guidance
Education must prepare learners for real-world success, the spokesperson added. Our expanded offerings ensure that every learner gains both knowledge and employability.
About Shiksham
Shiksham is a leading online learning platform offering UGC-approved degree programs, professional upskilling courses, technical certifications, language training, and exam preparation support. With a mission to make high-quality education accessible and career-focused, Shiksham empowers learners across India to grow academically and professionally.
Website:
Phone: +91-8743854364
Email: [email protected]
Company:-Shiksham Education
User:- Shiksham Education
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-08743854364
Mobile:- 08743854364Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment