Radiomedix Expands Thorium-228 Supply Network Through New Agreement With Van Overeem Nuclear B.V.

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and cancer therapy, today announced that they have entered into a 5-year frame agreement with Van Overeem Nuclear B.V. for the supply of 228Th (Thorium-228). With this partnership, RadioMedix secures another critical upstream isotope source that will support the Company's development of 212Pb (Lead-212) therapies and help scale its 212Pb generator platform to broaden access to this critical isotope for Targeted Alpha Therapy (TAT) radiopharmaceuticals.

“Securing a reliable supply of 228Th is a fundamental step in building the long-term infrastructure required for 212Pb innovation,” said Ebrahim S. Delpassand, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of RadioMedix.“As we advance our therapeutic pipeline and expand our RAHA-100 generator platform, establishing multiple upstream isotope sources ensures we can meet future clinical and commercial demand. This agreement strengthens a key part of that foundation and positions RadioMedix to help drive the next generation of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies.”

Under the agreement, Van Overeem Nuclear B.V. will provide 228Th as the precursor for RadioMedix's production of 212Pb, supporting the Company's advancing therapeutic pipeline and its future manufacturing plans. Simultaneously, this expanded supply of high-quality 228Th reinforces RadioMedix's capacity to increase access to clinical-grade 212Pb for TAT development through its proprietary bench top 212Pb RAHA-100 generator.

“We are truly proud that our company is supplying RadioMedix with this very important radionuclide,” said Philippe van Overeem, Chief Executive Officer of Van Overeem Nuclear B.V.“212Pb will be a pivotal radionuclide in the treatment of different kinds of cancer. This agreement strengthens RadioMedix's supply chain and supports the continued advancement of TAT as an emerging modality with the potential to transform cancer treatment.”

This latest agreement broadens RadioMedix's global 228Th supplier network and represents a significant step in strengthening the upstream infrastructure required to advance TAT radiopharmaceuticals internally and for the broader field.

A bout RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision solutions in nuclear medicine with a focus on targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of hard-to-treat cancers with high unmet need. The Company's pipeline includes best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and radionuclide therapy, with a focus on progressing the next generation of Targeted Alpha Therapies (TAT). To support its operations, RadioMedix built The SPICA Center, a self-sufficient, state-of-the-art 27,000 sq. ft. facility that is leading the industry in radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and offers full-service support for academic and industry partners. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Van Overeem Nuclear B.V.

Van Overeem Nuclear B.V. is a leading Netherlands-based producer and supplier of medical radionuclides serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research organizations worldwide. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality isotopes that support diagnostic and therapeutic advancements in nuclear medicine.

