45 Mous Valued At SAR 6 Billion Signed At MOMENTUM 2025 To Power Saudi Arabia's Sustainable Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MOMENTUM 2025 Development Finance Conference, which ran from 9 to 11 December, saw the signing of 45 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements with a total value of approximately SAR 6 billion. Signed by the National Development Fund (NDF) and its affiliated sector funds and banks with leading local, regional, and international partners, these MoUs and agreements will help accelerate investment, empower the private sector, and unlock new opportunities across priority sectors including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), tourism, culture, human capital, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

At the institutional level, NDF signed two strategic agreements with leading global technology and professional services partners to accelerate the use of artificial intelligence, data, and digital solutions across the development finance ecosystem. These agreements aim to enhance NDF's institutional capabilities, promote innovation in products and services, and improve the overall effectiveness and impact of development financing in the Kingdom.

The National Infrastructure Fund signed an MoU to unify development efforts in support of small enterprises through the joint design of a developmental financing model for SMEs.

The SME Bank signed 19 MoUs and cooperation agreements, advancing finance ecosystem development and strengthening integration between public and private sector entities.

The Tourism Development Fund signed six agreements with a number of government and private-sector partners, expanding its portfolio. These agreements aim to enhance financing solutions through the Fund's Tourism Enablement Programs dedicated to micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The Cultural Development Fund signed five credit facility agreements under the Cultural Financing Program, to support a range of cultural projects.

In support of human capital development, the Human Resources Development Fund signed three agreements to empower more than 2,000 job seekers across multiple sectors.

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) to identify opportunities that support the industrial sector, including railway industry development, and to assist investors in localizing goods and services in order to increase local content.

The Saudi Fund for Development signed five development MoUs with Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, the Middle East Green Initiative, the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), and the Arab Urban Development Institute.

In addition, the Events Investment Fund signed a partnership agreement with Legends Global to enhance the events sector by leveraging international expertise in hosting major global events.

As part of expanding digital solutions dedicated to development finance, Sulaiman Al Rajhi Foundation for Development Finance and Arweqah Alreyadah Company formalized a new partnership agreement to establish a development finance platform.

Collectively, the MoUs signed at MOMENTUM 2025 represent a significant step forward in Saudi Arabia's efforts to build a diversified, inclusive, and sustainable economy. By aligning public and private capital with national priorities in infrastructure, SMEs, human capital, culture, and green growth, these partnerships will help bridge financing gaps, de-risk strategic projects, and generate long-term value for Saudi citizens, businesses, and communities while contributing to global sustainable development objectives.

With more than 35 dialogue sessions, over 100 speakers from around the world, and an exhibition featuring more than 20 public and private entities, the MOMENTUM 2025 Development Finance Conference stands as a clear manifestation of the Kingdom's focus on turning collaboration into tangible achievements, drive green and inclusive growth, and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

